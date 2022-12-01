Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 7,300 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Triton International makes up 3.7% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.20% of Triton International worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Triton International by 526.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Triton International by 50.6% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 29.4% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Triton International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.25. 5,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.12. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 45.95%. The company had revenue of $424.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. Analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Triton International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.