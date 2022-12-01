Key Square Capital Management LLC Invests $6.21 Million in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 291,239 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000. Peabody Energy comprises approximately 3.2% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 16,265.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.30. 37,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

