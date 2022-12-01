Key Square Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Key Square Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,802 shares during the period. DISH Network comprises about 3.9% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of DISH Network worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 430.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,558 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in DISH Network by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 62.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 62.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 525,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,247. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

DISH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

