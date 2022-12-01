KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Workday in a research note issued on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Workday’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $167.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $285.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

