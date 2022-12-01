KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Salesforce in a report issued on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Salesforce Stock Up 5.7 %

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Shares of CRM opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $299.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.76, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.42.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

