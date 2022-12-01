KeyCorp Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $188.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

Shares of FIVE opened at $160.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

