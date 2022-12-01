KickToken Price Tops $0.0072 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $881,526.25 and $167,694.99 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,550,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,550,524 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,555,744.68347745. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00662908 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $167,064.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

