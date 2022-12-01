Kiltearn Partners LLP Buys 389,437 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,437 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for about 2.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $51,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,209,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,245 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 796,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623 over the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 46,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.