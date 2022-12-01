Kiltearn Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 345,700 shares during the period. Invesco accounts for 1.8% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco worth $33,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 109.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.04. 67,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,905,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.