Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 68,194 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,194 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group comprises 7.5% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 3.21% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $143,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMG traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $159.80. 4,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.07. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.69.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

