Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Position Decreased by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.36% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 308,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 197,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 395,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

KE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,694. The stock has a market cap of $567.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $23.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kimball Electronics

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.