Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.52. 17,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,759. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

