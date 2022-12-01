KlayUniverse (KUT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,858.83

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $2,858.83 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.10240444 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,538.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

