Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Komodo has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $27.90 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00266149 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00088633 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00059598 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,940,510 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.