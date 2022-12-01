Konnect (KCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,927.83

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $29,927.83 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

