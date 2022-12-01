Konnect (KCT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $30,754.44 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

