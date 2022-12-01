Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock Position Lessened by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.47% of Koppers worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Koppers by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Koppers Trading Up 0.3 %

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.87. 904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,304. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.99%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

