Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.80. The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 87448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.66 million and a PE ratio of -18.97.
About Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
