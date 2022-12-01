Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.84.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $48.41. 10,549,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after buying an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $71,410,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,863,000 after acquiring an additional 663,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kroger by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

