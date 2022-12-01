KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Hits $6.58

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $6.58 or 0.00038854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $646.89 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

