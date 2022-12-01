Lakeside Advisors INC. Acquires 116 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 14.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Amgen by 32.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,325,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 24,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.91. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

