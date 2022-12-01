Lakeside Advisors INC. Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lakeside Advisors INC. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 2.9% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of 3M by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.99. The company had a trading volume of 34,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,261. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

