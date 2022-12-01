Lakeside Advisors INC. Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lakeside Advisors INC. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 2.9% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of 3M by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at 3M
In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
3M Stock Performance
Shares of MMM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.99. The company had a trading volume of 34,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,261. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.42.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.