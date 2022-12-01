Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 1,500 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Lakeside Advisors INC. decreased its position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Davis Select International ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Davis Select International ETF Price Performance

Shares of Davis Select International ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. Davis Select International ETF has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.