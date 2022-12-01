Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) versus Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Head-To-Head Review

Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ – Get Rating) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Sonendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sonendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lancer Orthodontics and Sonendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonendo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Sonendo has a consensus price target of $5.46, indicating a potential upside of 128.56%. Given Sonendo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and Sonendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A Sonendo -152.37% -90.21% -53.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and Sonendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonendo $33.20 million 3.58 -$48.50 million ($2.35) -1.02

Lancer Orthodontics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonendo.

About Lancer Orthodontics

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of EDTA that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software to enable an integrated digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. Sonendo, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

