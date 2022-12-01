Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.93 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LE shares. StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ LE traded down $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,234. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 18,626.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

