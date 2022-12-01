Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Lantheus makes up about 1.9% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Lantheus worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus Price Performance

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $186,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $186,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,530 shares of company stock worth $5,187,928. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.95. 5,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,521. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

