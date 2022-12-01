Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Down 22.8% in November

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 424,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Lantronix stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 122,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $179.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 2.26.

In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at $650,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,042 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $97,054.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,777 shares of company stock worth $1,124,210. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 283,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,066,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 379,353 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,871,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Lantronix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

