Laqira Protocol Price Tops $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.21 million and $275,008.38 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.53 or 0.06541036 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00506524 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.62 or 0.30809190 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

