Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.95. 2,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,460. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32.

