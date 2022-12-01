Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.40 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.8% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,222,000 after buying an additional 102,155 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,328,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,144,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $720.45. 9,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,192. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $934.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.15. The firm has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.