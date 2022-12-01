Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $3.15 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $265.06. 18,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,187. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $264.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.17. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

