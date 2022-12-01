Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $658,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Crown Castle by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 689,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,724,000 after acquiring an additional 130,389 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

CCI traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average of $161.34. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

