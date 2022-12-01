Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 3,019 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 969,976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

