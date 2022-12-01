Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 2,430 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,781. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day moving average is $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

