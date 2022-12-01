Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 3,470 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 130,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mondelez International

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.