Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 470 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 353,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $197.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

