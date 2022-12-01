Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $442.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,674. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $494.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.86.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.