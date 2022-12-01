Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after acquiring an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 90,201.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 50.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $609.46. 20,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,535. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $832.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($536.08) to €680.00 ($701.03) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

