Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEGN. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,505,000 after buying an additional 4,239,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,256,000 after purchasing an additional 583,851 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 332,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 6.2 %

About Legend Biotech

LEGN opened at $51.51 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.67. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

