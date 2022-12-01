Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt makes up about 2.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,597. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

