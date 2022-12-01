Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $11.41 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 210.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Copa stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $809.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

