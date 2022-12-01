Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $29.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,849,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69,350 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.41% of Invesco worth $29,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.9% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 75,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,858. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.