Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $49.10 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 27,310 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $49,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 210,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.81. 95,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,645. The company has a market cap of $155.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

