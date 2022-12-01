Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 1.12% of Maxar Technologies worth $21,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 311,101 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

