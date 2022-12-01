Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $20.91. Li Auto shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 220,682 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LI has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

About Li Auto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Li Auto by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in Li Auto by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 52,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,945 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,629,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.