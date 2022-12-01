Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $20.91. Li Auto shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 220,682 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LI has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.
Li Auto Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
