Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Dustin Henderson Purchases 15,000 Shares

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,083.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dustin Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Dustin Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Dustin Henderson purchased 2,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Dustin Henderson acquired 3,500 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $3,885.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Dustin Henderson acquired 3,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $4,110.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Dustin Henderson acquired 16,900 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $23,322.00.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

