Lido Staked ETH One Day Volume Reaches $12.65 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,260.67 or 0.07362711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and $12.65 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.55 or 0.06441456 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00503823 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.50 or 0.30644888 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,776,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,775,409.72239663 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,252.43415092 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $11,779,845.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

