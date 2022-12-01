Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading Up 3%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 1,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91.

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

