Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Lifestyle International Stock Performance

LFSYY stock remained flat at $14.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Lifestyle International has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

About Lifestyle International

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

