Linear (LINA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.58 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. Linear has a market capitalization of $63.10 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

